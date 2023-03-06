Mikel Arteta: Everybody is overwhelmed

Arsenal boss Arteta ecstatic with team’s come-from-behind victory after substitute Reiss Nelson scores stoppage-time winner in 3-2 win over Bournemouth

Reiss Nelson (right) celebrates after scoring Arsenal’s third goal on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta admitted Premier League leaders Arsenal were “overwhelmed” by their emotionally draining 3-2 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arteta’s side fell two goals behind against lowly Bournemouth before battling back to secure a thrilling victory which keeps them five points clear of second placed Manchester City. It is the first time in over a decade that the Gunners have recovered from a two-goal deficit to win a league game.

Thomas Partey and Ben White struck to make it 2-2 before substitute Reiss Nelson netted deep into stoppage-time. “Everybody is overwhelmed. It was madness from the first seconds with that routine and we defended so poorly,” Arteta said.

Mikel Arteta

“Then we had to climb a mountain against 10 men behind the ball. We tried in every single way, we didn’t score and suddenly we are 0-2 down from a set play.”

Bournemouth led through Philip Billing, who scored the second-fastest goal in Premier League history as he turned home with just 9.11 seconds on the clock. Marcos Senesi doubled the advantage after the break at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal showed the attitude of champions to secure a win that could prove a defining moment in the title race.

Nelson, 23, is out of contract this summer and was introduced off the bench for his first appearance since November 12, having also been sidelined with a thigh injury. “It’s been a rough couple of months for me, just coming back from injury and when that goal went in it was a great moment for me,” Nelson told Sky Sports News.

“I have been here all my life. It means a lot to me. It was a great strike. I’m delighted with the goal and hope it is the first of many.”

