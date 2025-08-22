Eze registered eight goals and eight assists across 34 EPL games last season. He also scored the lone goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City to help Palace clinch their first ever major trophy

Arsenal are poised to snatch Eberechi Eze from under the noses of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what could be one of the most audacious moves of the English Premier League’s summer transfer window, it was reported on Wednesday.

Arsenal are poised to snatch Eberechi Eze from under the noses of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what could be one of the most audacious moves of the English Premier League’s summer transfer window, it was reported on Wednesday.

Spurs appeared to be on course to bring the 27-year-old Crystal Palace attacking midfielder to their corner of north London. But, it is now being suggested Arsenal, will scupper the deal and bring the England international back into their fold, having been released by the Gunners as a 13-year-old. The Athletic said Arsenal had reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Eze, in a deal worth around $91 million (Rs 794 crore).

Eze registered eight goals and eight assists across 34 EPL games last season. He also scored the lone goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City to help Palace clinch their first ever major trophy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever