Arsenal close to hijacking Eberechi Eze’s move to Tottenham

Eze registered eight goals and eight assists across 34 EPL games last season. He also scored the lone goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City to help Palace clinch their first ever major trophy

Eberechi Eze

Arsenal are poised to snatch Eberechi Eze from under the noses of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what could be one of the most audacious moves of the English Premier League’s summer transfer window, it was reported on Wednesday. 

Spurs appeared to be on course to bring the 27-year-old Crystal Palace attacking midfielder to their corner of north London. But, it is now being suggested Arsenal, will scupper the deal and bring the England international back into their fold, having been released by the Gunners as a 13-year-old. The Athletic said Arsenal had reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Eze, in a deal worth around $91 million (Rs 794 crore).



Eze registered eight goals and eight assists across 34 EPL games last season. He also scored the lone goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City to help Palace clinch their first ever major trophy.


