Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arsenal goalie Aaron Ramsdale engaged to Georgina

Arsenal goalie Aaron Ramsdale engaged to Georgina!

Updated on: 24 August,2022 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In one of the pictures, goalkeeper Ramsdale Instagrammed, Irwin is seen walking into a hotel room that he decorated with flowers, balloons and pictures of the couple with the words Marry Me decorated across the room

Aaron Ramsdale with Georgina Irwin


Arsenal football star Aaron Ramsdale got engaged to British Airways flight attendant Georgina Irwin on August 11. Last week, the England footballer, 24, got down on one knee which left his lover Irwin, 26, stunned.  In one of the pictures, goalkeeper Ramsdale Instagrammed, Irwin is seen walking into a hotel room that he decorated with flowers, balloons and pictures of the couple with the words Marry Me decorated across the room. 

Also Read: Winning makes life different: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta


In another picture, the couple are seen sharing a kiss and a cuddle after she had said yes. Ramsdale Instagrammed the below picture, confirming he proposed on August 11. 

“Forever and always has a nice ring to it,” he wrote. Irwin too Instagrammed pictures and videos of the romantic proposal on her social media handles with the same message as Ramsdale. Arsenal’s Instagram account commented on Ramsdale’s post: “Congratulations to both of you.”


