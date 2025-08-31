Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on new attacker Eberechi ahead of his league debut for north London outfit against champions Liverpool on Sunday

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta waxed lyrical about latest signing Eberechi Eze, who is primed to make his Gunners debut on Sunday when they host English Premier League champions Liverpool. “He’s [Eze] really bright, has very special energy and a special aura around him. He just flows with the ball and can drive past people effortlessly, and he has the ability to pick the right passes. It’s very impressive” said Arteta ahead of their encounter with Arne Slot’s team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta waxed lyrical about latest signing Eberechi Eze, who is primed to make his Gunners debut on Sunday when they host English Premier League champions Liverpool. “He’s [Eze] really bright, has very special energy and a special aura around him. He just flows with the ball and can drive past people effortlessly, and he has the ability to pick the right passes. It’s very impressive” said Arteta ahead of their encounter with Arne Slot’s team.

“He’s already gathered a lot of information on the things that we want to see on the pitch. We are making sure that he has the freedom and the capacity to express his quality, which is the reason why we brought him here. He can add the magic moments that helps us win games,” the Spaniard added.



Mikel Arteta

In a bid to bolster their title challenge after finishing in second place for three years on the trot, Eze was the latest of Arsenal’s seven summer signings — Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, and Christian Norgaard being the others. The Crystal Palace winger was linked with a move to Arsenal’s north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, but the Gunners hijacked the deal at the last minute, signing the 27-year-old for a fee of $81 million (Rs 714 crore approx).

Eze tallied 11 goals and 14 assists across all competitions last season including the goal that helped Crystal Palace win their first ever major trophy — the FA Cup (vs Manchester City). Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Slot is more wary of his opponent’s set-piece threat considering the Reds’s defence has been surprising porous at the start of the new season.

“One thing that stands out in the season until now — and what stands out in a negative way for us is that we have conceded, if I include the [Athletic Club] Bilbao game, [from] four set-pieces. Of course, as we all know, that is one of their strengths,” said the concerned Dutch manager, before adding that he’s confident his team can come out on top despite their defensive deficiencies. “We were, by the way, really good last season, so no panicking at all,” he concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever