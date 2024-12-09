Mikel Arteta’s men edge above Chelsea into second, six points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand after their clash at Everton on Saturday was postponed due to high winds

Arsenal’s William Saliba is ecstatic after his equaliser against Fulham in London yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Arsenal’s title bid dented by 1-1 Fulham draw x 00:00

Arsenal missed the chance to close to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after being held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukayo Saka had a late winner ruled out by a VAR review for offside as the Gunners’ four-match winning streak was halted in west London. Raul Jimenez had fired Fulham into an early lead before William Saliba levelled thanks to another Arsenal goal from a corner.

Mikel Arteta’s men edge above Chelsea into second, six points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand after their clash at Everton on Saturday was postponed due to high winds.

Also Read: ‘You have to be calm’

Arsenal were still without influential defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori through injury and Fulham exposed a makeshift left side of the Gunners’ backline to take the lead.

Kenny Tete’s ball in behind was pounced on by Jimenez, who drove forward and fired brilliantly across David Raya into the far corner on 11 minutes. The opening goal came against the run of play and thereafter Fulham were forced back by an Arsenal side desperate to kickstart their bid for a first title in over 20 years.

Saka’s shot was comfortably saved by Bernd Leno in the visitors’ best effort of the first half. Arsenal’s threat from set-pieces was already well publicised before they scored twice from corners to beat Manchester United 2-0 in midweek.

Yet, for all their preparations, Fulham were still powerless to prevent the corner kings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever