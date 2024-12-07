Ahead of Nottingham clash, Man United boss Amorim stresses on managing expectations, continuing job despite suffering his first defeat against Arsenal

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim with his players during their defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim believes he has to keep expectations in check at Manchester United after the optimism surrounding his positive start was punctured by a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Rollercoaster start

The Portuguese has had a rollercoaster introduction in his first two weeks in charge of the English giants. A disappointing 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich was followed by an eventful 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt. Everton’s 4-0 thrashing at Old Trafford last weekend was the first time United had won a Premier League game by four or more goals since August 2021.

However, the gulf between the Red Devils and those sides challenging for the Premier League title was evident as the Gunners eased to victory at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. United sit 13th in the table but are only three points off the Top 6. “It’s hard because it’s very competitive this league and changes all the time with just one result,” Amorim said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit on Saturday.

“Before this Arsenal game you guys were asking about the top four, and now we return to this position. Nowadays it’s like that. We have to manage expectations and at the same time when you have a bad result you have to be calm and continue to do the job that we are doing,” he added.

Slot bids Goodison goodbye

Meanwhile, Arne Slot expects a hostile atmosphere when Everton host Liverpool for the final Merseyside derby in the Premier League at Goodison Park, but will only savour his first experience of the fixture with a victory. Despite failing to win for just the third time in Slot’s 21 matches in charge in a 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday, Liverpool enjoy a seven-point lead at the top.

Everton, by contrast, are focused on survival to begin life in their new 53,000 capacity stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock next season in the top flight. But the Toffees thrashed Wolves 4-0 in midweek to move five points clear of the relegation zone and would love to dent their local rivals’ title aspirations. Goodison, which has been Everton’s home since 1892, was one of the venues where Liverpool’s challenge unravelled last season towards the end of Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge.

