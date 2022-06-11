Breaking News
EC sided with BJP as it got our one vote invalidated, alleges Sanjay Raut after party candidate's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls
Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime: Man touches woman commuter, tries to kiss her forcibly at Khar station; arrested
Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Sunil Chhetri in focus as India face Afghanistan

Sunil Chhetri in focus as India face Afghanistan

Updated on: 11 June,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

On an evening of missed opportunities, the 37-year-old veteran struck a goal in each half to give Igor Stimac’s side all three points, ensuring the group hosts keep ahead of Hong Kong on goal difference after Jorn Andersen’s team won 2-1 over Afghanistan in the first match on Wednesday

Sunil Chhetri in focus as India face Afghanistan

Sunil Chhetri. Pic/AFP


The inspirational Sunil Chhetri would look to continue from where he left against Cambodia as India face Afghanistan in their second match of the Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Saturday.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games: Indian teams aim to fine-tune ahead of CWG




On an evening of missed opportunities, the 37-year-old veteran struck a goal in each half to give Igor Stimac’s side all three points, ensuring the group hosts keep ahead of Hong Kong on goal difference after Jorn Andersen’s team won 2-1 over Afghanistan in the first match on Wednesday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sunil Chhetri football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK