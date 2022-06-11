Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Commonwealth Games: Indian teams aim to fine-tune ahead of CWG

Commonwealth Games: Indian teams aim to fine-tune ahead of CWG

Updated on: 11 June,2022 08:58 AM IST  |  Antwerp (Belgium)
Agencies |

Top

The Indian men are currently placed second in the league standings with 27 points, a rung above Belgium, who have the same number of points but are placed below on goal difference

Commonwealth Games: Indian teams aim to fine-tune ahead of CWG

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Adequate game time against quality opposition, working on their tactical nous will be high on Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams’ agenda as they resume their respective FIH Pro League campaigns against Belgium on Saturday as precursor to Commonwealth Games.

Also Read:  Ranji Trophy: Bengal minister Manoj Tiwary unaware of rare centurion feat




The Indian men are currently placed second in the league standings with 27 points, a rung above Belgium, who have the same number of points but are placed below on goal difference.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hockey sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK