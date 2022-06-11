Commonwealth Games: Indian teams aim to fine-tune ahead of CWG

The Indian men are currently placed second in the league standings with 27 points, a rung above Belgium, who have the same number of points but are placed below on goal difference

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Adequate game time against quality opposition, working on their tactical nous will be high on Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams’ agenda as they resume their respective FIH Pro League campaigns against Belgium on Saturday as precursor to Commonwealth Games.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Bengal minister Manoj Tiwary unaware of rare centurion feat

The Indian men are currently placed second in the league standings with 27 points, a rung above Belgium, who have the same number of points but are placed below on goal difference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever