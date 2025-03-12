‘Atletico are alive’

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says team must try to be strong, united to overturn 1-2 deficit in second leg against Real Madrid for spot in quarters

Atletico Madrid’s Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth (centre) celebrates scoring against Getafe on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Atletico Madrid stare down both bitter city rivals Real Madrid and the weight of history as they aim to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Los Blancos are the record 15-time champions, the current holders, and lead 2-1 Atletico in the last 16 tie as well as seemingly holding a decades-long jinx on Atletico. The teams have been paired on five occasions in the history of the competition and Real Madrid have emerged triumphant every time.

“History exists, and Madrid’s history in the Champions League is extraordinary,” admitted Atletico coach Diego Simeone before the first leg, with his side still waiting for a first European Cup. Most painful for Atletico were the 2014 and 2016 final defeats in Lisbon and Milan respectively.

Diego Simeone

This will be the first Champions League clash against Real Madrid at Atletico’s new home, with their 2017 final four battle their last ever European game at their Vicente Calderon stadium.

Simeone said the first leg was “very tactical” for a Madrid derby, with both sides cautious in the second half after Brahim Diaz put Madrid 2-1 ahead in the 55th minute. Rodrygo Goes gave the hosts the lead but Julian Alvarez’s fine strike levelled for Atletico in the first half. Only one yellow card was shown, to Diaz for jumping into the crowd after scoring what proved the winner. However, that is unlikely to be repeated in the all-or-nothing second leg, with Atletico fans usually whipped into a frenzy by Simeone. “If it was difficult tonight, imagine what it will be like next Wednesday,” said Carlo Ancelotti last week, fully aware of the pressure from the stands his side will face.

“Our fans push us, they give us energy, they make putting in the effort not difficult, and we need them,” said Simeone. “We are still alive and we may have a good night on Wednesday.”

Atletico endured a painful weekend with two late goals consigning them to a 2-1 defeat at Getafe, but Simeone said his team would recover in time to face Madrid. “The players feel bad because we played a bad match,” admitted the Argentine. “We have to try to be strong, united, with the hope of improving our game, and we can’t imagine anything else.”

