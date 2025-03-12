Breaking News
Not good enough and overpaid: Ratcliffe slams Man Utd flops

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  London
The British billionaire named Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Antony as the chief causes of his frustration

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blasted some of his troubled club’s stars as “not good enough” and “probably overpaid”. Ratcliffe made his scathing assessment after enduring a dismal start to his reign at Old Trafford since taking charge of football operations in February last year. 


The British billionaire named Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Antony as the chief causes of his frustration. Sancho and Antony are currently on loan at Chelsea and Real Betis respectively after underachieving with United. In reference to United still paying instalments of transfer fees on several players, Ratcliffe, who shares ownership with the US-based Glazer family, told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Monday: “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho. 


“These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.” Asked if he was suggesting those players were not good enough for United, Ratcliffe said: “Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.”

manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

