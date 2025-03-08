Reece James and Enzo Fernandez netted in the second half, before Gabriel Pereira halved the deficit for the hosts, as Enzo Maresca’s side just did enough to take control of the tie in the Danish capital

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates his goal v Copenhagen. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Chelsea go past Copenhagen 2-1 x 00:00

Chelsea took one step into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League with a 2-1 win at Copenhagen on Thursday in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie.

Reece James and Enzo Fernandez netted in the second half, before Gabriel Pereira halved the deficit for the hosts, as Enzo Maresca’s side just did enough to take control of the tie in the Danish capital.

