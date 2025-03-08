Breaking News
Chelsea go past Copenhagen 2-1

Updated on: 08 March,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Reece James and Enzo Fernandez netted in the second half, before Gabriel Pereira halved the deficit for the hosts, as Enzo Maresca's side just did enough to take control of the tie in the Danish capital

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates his goal v Copenhagen. Pic/Getty Images

Chelsea took one step into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League with a 2-1 win at Copenhagen on Thursday in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie.


Also Read: Cueist Ishpreet only third Indian to hit max 147-break


Reece James and Enzo Fernandez netted in the second half, before Gabriel Pereira halved the deficit for the hosts, as Enzo Maresca’s side just did enough to take control of the tie in the Danish capital.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

