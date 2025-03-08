Cueist Ishpreet only third Indian to hit max 147-break

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 March,2025 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The stupendous effort was Ishpreet’s maiden maximum in an open tournament and is the third Indian after legendary cueist Geet Sethi (Gujarat) and Aditya Mehta (Mumbai) to construct 147 breaks

Mumbai snooker player Ishpreet Singh Chadha

Snooker pro Ishpreet Singh Chadha (PSPB) of Mumbai uncorked champagne stuff and created history of sorts scoring a maximum 147-break during his 5-0 victory against Dilip Kumar of Railways in a best-of-9-frame quarter-final match of the CCI Snooker Classic 2025, an all-India tournament, played at the CCI’s Wilson Jones billiards hall, Mumbai, on Friday.


The stupendous effort was Ishpreet’s maiden maximum in an open tournament and is the third Indian after legendary cueist Geet Sethi (Gujarat) and Aditya Mehta (Mumbai) to construct 147 breaks. 


“Oh wow,” exclaimed Sethi over the phone from Ahmedabad. “This is wonderful news for Indian snooker. It’s moving in the right direction. It’s almost 40 years after I had made the maximum. I congratulate Ishpreet on his magnificent effort,” he added.

