Pankaj Advani wins Indian Snooker Cship

Pankaj Advani wins Indian Snooker C’ship

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

The tournament serves as the only selection event for the Asian and World Championships. In the final frame, Advani delivered an impressive 84 break, sealing the frame, match and championship

Pankaj Advani

India’s most accomplished player Pankaj Advani secured his 36th national title and 10th men’s snooker crown at the Yashwant Club, in a commanding display of skill and determination.


Also Read: Super Rutuja's all-round show


The ONGC employee overcame an early setback to defeat Brijesh Damani in a final where Damani managed to take the opening frame, the only one he would claim throughout the match.


The tournament serves as the only selection event for the Asian and World Championships. In the final frame, Advani delivered an impressive 84 break, sealing the frame, match and championship.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

