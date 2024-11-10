Pankaj Advani clinches record 28th World Billiards title in Doha

Advani’s winning streak had begun in 2016 and has also survived two years (2020, 2021) of vacuum created by the Covid-19 pandemic

Pankaj Advani

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched a historic 28th world title, seventh in a row, defeating England’s Robert Hall 4-2 at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha on Saturday.

Advani’s winning streak had begun in 2016 and has also survived two years (2020, 2021) of vacuum created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hall took an early lead in the opening frame, but the Indian rallied to reach the magic 150 first. “It feels amazing to be on a winning streak of world billiards titles. It wasn’t easy though. The competition was tough. When I was not in full flow, it was my brother Shree, a sports psychologist, who came to the rescue. He helped me stay in the present and kept the scoreboard ticking. This win is for my country and family,” said Advani.

