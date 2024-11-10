Breaking News
Pankaj Advani clinches record 28th World Billiards title in Doha

Pankaj Advani clinches record 28th World Billiards title in Doha

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Pankaj Advani

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched a historic 28th world title, seventh in a row, defeating England’s Robert Hall 4-2 at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha on Saturday. 


Advani’s winning streak had begun in 2016 and has also survived two years (2020, 2021) of vacuum created by the Covid-19 pandemic.


Also Read: Asian Billiards Championship: Sitwala wins battle of best friends with Advani in Riyadh


Hall took an early lead in the opening frame, but the Indian rallied to reach the magic 150 first. “It feels amazing to be on a winning streak of world billiards titles. It wasn’t easy though. The competition was tough. When I was not in full flow, it was my brother Shree, a sports psychologist, who came to the rescue. He helped me stay in the present and kept the scoreboard ticking. This win is for my country and family,” said Advani.

