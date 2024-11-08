Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Cueing up for glory Pankaj Advani closes in on 28th world title

Cueing up for glory! Pankaj Advani closes in on 28th world title

Updated on: 08 November,2024 09:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The match, an all-Indian affair, showcased high-quality billiards as Advani, the 27-time world champion, made a strong start to clinch the opening frame in the semifinal

Cueing up for glory! Pankaj Advani closes in on 28th world title

Pankaj Advani (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Cueing up for glory! Pankaj Advani closes in on 28th world title
x
00:00

Pankaj Advani edged closer to his 28th world title, securing a spot in the final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (150-up format) with a 4-2 win over fellow Indian Sourav Kothari in Doha on Friday.


The match, an all-Indian affair, showcased high-quality billiards as Advani, the 27-time world champion, made a strong start to clinch the opening frame in the semifinal.


Kothari responded by taking the second frame to level the score.


Also Read: Asian Billiards Championship: Sitwala wins battle of best friends with Advani in Riyadh

However, Advani shifted into top gear and showcased his unmatched precision and tactical brilliance to claim the next two frames and establish a 3-1 lead.

Kothari mounted a spirited fightback in the fifth frame, narrowing the deficit to 3-2. But Advani, determined to seal the contest, left no room for a comeback as he delivered a superlative performance in the sixth frame to close the match 4-2.

Advani will now face England’s Robert Hall in the final of championship being played in the 150-up format.

Hall, a seasoned competitor, earned his berth in the final by overcoming multiple world champion Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 4-1. PTI APA DDV

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pankaj Advani sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK