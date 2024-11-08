Cueing up for glory! Pankaj Advani closes in on 28th world title

The match, an all-Indian affair, showcased high-quality billiards as Advani, the 27-time world champion, made a strong start to clinch the opening frame in the semifinal

Pankaj Advani (Pic: AFP)

Pankaj Advani edged closer to his 28th world title, securing a spot in the final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (150-up format) with a 4-2 win over fellow Indian Sourav Kothari in Doha on Friday.

The match, an all-Indian affair, showcased high-quality billiards as Advani, the 27-time world champion, made a strong start to clinch the opening frame in the semifinal.

Kothari responded by taking the second frame to level the score.

However, Advani shifted into top gear and showcased his unmatched precision and tactical brilliance to claim the next two frames and establish a 3-1 lead.

Kothari mounted a spirited fightback in the fifth frame, narrowing the deficit to 3-2. But Advani, determined to seal the contest, left no room for a comeback as he delivered a superlative performance in the sixth frame to close the match 4-2.

Advani will now face England’s Robert Hall in the final of championship being played in the 150-up format.

Hall, a seasoned competitor, earned his berth in the final by overcoming multiple world champion Peter Gilchrist of Singapore 4-1. PTI APA DDV

