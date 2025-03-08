Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golfer Vani wins 2nd straight WPGT crown

Golfer Vani wins 2nd straight WPGT crown

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Top

It was the experienced Vani’s second straight victory, having won the fourth leg last month

Golfer Vani wins 2nd straight WPGT crown

Vani Kapoor

Listen to this article
Golfer Vani wins 2nd straight WPGT crown
x
00:00

Vani Kapoor played a perfect back nine with one birdie and eight pars to card 1-under 71 and register a comfortable three-shot win over Ridhima Dilawari (70) and Rhea Jha (73) in the fifth leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.


Also Read: Aravindh closes in on Prague Masters title


It was the experienced Vani’s second straight victory, having won the fourth leg last month.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

golf sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK