Golfer Vani wins 2nd straight WPGT crown

Vani Kapoor

Vani Kapoor played a perfect back nine with one birdie and eight pars to card 1-under 71 and register a comfortable three-shot win over Ridhima Dilawari (70) and Rhea Jha (73) in the fifth leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

It was the experienced Vani’s second straight victory, having won the fourth leg last month.

