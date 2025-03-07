The event will feature ex-India cricketers such as Murali Kartik, Subramanium Badrinath, and Murali Vijay who will put their golfing skills to the test against professional golfer Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winning golfer and 2002 Arjuna award-winner

The sixth Annual Habitat Golf Charity Tournament will begin today at the Willingdon Sports Club, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, with some high-profile former Indian sports stars teeing off.

The event will feature ex-India cricketers such as Murali Kartik, Subramanium Badrinath, and Murali Vijay who will put their golfing skills to the test against professional golfer Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winning golfer and 2002 Arjuna award-winner.