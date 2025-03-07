Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ex India cricketers to tee off in charity event

Ex-India cricketers to tee off in charity event

Updated on: 07 March,2025 06:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The event will feature ex-India cricketers such as Murali Kartik, Subramanium Badrinath, and Murali Vijay who will put their golfing skills to the test against professional golfer Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winning golfer and 2002 Arjuna award-winner

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The sixth Annual Habitat Golf Charity Tournament will begin today at the Willingdon Sports Club, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, with some high-profile former Indian sports stars teeing off. 


The event will feature ex-India cricketers such as Murali Kartik, Subramanium Badrinath, and Murali Vijay who will put their golfing skills to the test against professional golfer Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winning golfer and 2002 Arjuna award-winner.



