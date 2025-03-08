Aravindh closes in on Prague Masters title

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Prague
PTI |

Aravindh Chithambaram

Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram came within striking distance of winning his first major tournament after an easy draw with David Navara of Czech Republic in the eighth and penultimate round of Prague Masters tournament here.


With this result, Aravindh took his tally to 5.5 points, maintaining a half-point lead over compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, who drew with Vietnamese player Quang Liem Le.


