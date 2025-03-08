‘Every day should be celebrated as Women’s Day’

She said that earlier there was a lot of discrimination between boys and girls in Haryana, but now a lot has changed

The struggles and contributions of women should not be confined to one day and rather they should be celebrated every day, said Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik.

The wrestler said that the celebration of March 8 as International Women’s Day always brings smiles on all women’s faces, but this should not be limited to just one day, rather every day should be an occasion to salute their grit and fighting spirit as they go through difficult stages, time to time.

“When I started wrestling, I had very limited resources. Despite all that, I not only achieved success in my career but also balanced my work after becoming a mother. A mother has many responsibilities, and she can handle all of them simultaneously. Therefore, women’s contribution should be respected every day,” the Olympian said.

She said that earlier there was a lot of discrimination between boys and girls in Haryana, but now a lot has changed.

“Films are being made on the achievements of female sportspersons; people are getting inspired to promote their daughters. Today, girls are performing well in every field, be it sports or any other field,” added Malik, citing the example of pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who recently made the nation proud with her Olympic exploits.

“The sports career of a woman player is very short. We can’t stretch it because we have to think about a lot of things. My message to women players is to give their best without being afraid,” concluded Malik.

