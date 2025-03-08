Djokovic looks to dive deep into Indian Wells!

Five-time champ insists he has prepared perfectly with coach Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic (left) trains with coach Andy Murray at Indian Wells Tennis Garden recently. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic, with old rival Andy Murray in his coaching corner, is optimistic he can put together a deep run at the Indian Wells ATP Masters to kick start a so-far disappointing 2025 campaign.

“I definitely look to go deep in the tournament,” said the Serb star, who is seeded sixth in a field led by world number two Alexander Zverev and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“I’ve done, I think, the right things in preparation. I’ve been playing some good tennis these days. So let’s see. Let’s see how far I can go.”

Djokovic’s five titles tie him with Swiss great Roger Federer for the most here. His first victory came in 2008 and most recent in 2016.

After limping out of the Australian Open semi-finals in January Djokovic fell in the second round of the Qatar Open. Murray wasn’t with him there, but Djokovic said on Thursday that he thinks he and the Scot will extend their player/coach partnership at least through the clay court season, and was hoping to reap the benefits at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. “I’m enjoying the relationship with Andy,” said Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam winner who made the shock decision to hire Murray in November, just months after Murray called time on his playing career. “I still feel like we are going through the process of getting to know each other on the court in a different way than we have known each other for 25 years. It’s obviously a new role for him. He’s also exploring it and trying to understand how he can excel in it,” added Djokovic, insisting that Murray contributed to his strong showing in Australia this year.

