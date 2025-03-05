Breaking News
Indian Wells: Alcaraz, Djoko could clash in quarters

If the Alcaraz-Djokovic blockbuster takes place, it will be their ninth ATP head-to-head which Djokovic leads 5-3

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Pics/AFP

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz could play five-time tournament-winner Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Open as the draw for ATP 1000 event was made on Tuesday.


The two superstars last met in a blockbuster quarter-final at the Australian Open, which was won by Djokovic in four sets. Both men will have to be ready to roll early in the event with tricky draws.


Also Read: ‘This could have been the final’


Alcaraz will begin his title defence v Frenchman Quentin Halys or a qualifier. He has never played Halys. The first seeded opponent Alcaraz may face is 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, who won his first ATP 500 crown in Dallas. Djokovic could take on Nick Kyrgios in Rd 2. Kyrgios, who played Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final, will open against a qualifier.

If the Alcaraz-Djokovic blockbuster takes place, it will be their ninth ATP head-to-head which Djokovic leads 5-3.

carlos alcaraz novak djokovic tennis news sports news Sports Update

