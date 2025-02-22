Alcaraz stunned by Lehecka in QFs

Top seed Alcaraz dropped the first set before recovering to level, and then led by a break in the decider, but World No. 25 Lehecka won the final four games 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz crashed out of the Qatar Open in the quarter-finals on Thursday after losing to Jiri Lehecka.

Top seed Alcaraz dropped the first set before recovering to level, and then led by a break in the decider, but World No. 25 Lehecka won the final four games 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Alcaraz entered the clash on a seven-match winning streak following his triumph in Rotterdam earlier this month, but ran into trouble against a confident Lehecka, who won his second career title in Brisbane to start the year.

“Honestly, I don’t know what I could have done better,” said Alcaraz. “I have to give credit to him as well, because when he was down, especially in the third set, he didn’t give up. He was returning pretty well, really aggressively, no mistakes, or almost no mistakes,” he added.

Lehecka, 23, will play British eighth seed Jack Draper on Friday for a place in the final. The Czech is through to the last four in Doha for the second time.

“I feel great. To win a match like that against a player like this is a super big achievement. I believed in myself and knew I had the level to produce this kind of tennis. I believed in my game and did not back down,” an ecstatic Lehecka said.

