Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Djokovic shocked in Rd 1 but insists hamstring fine

Djokovic shocked in Rd 1, but insists hamstring fine

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:05 AM IST  |  Doha
AP , PTI |

Top

Djokovic, 37, ranked No. 7, lost to the Italian for the first time in five career meetings.

Djokovic shocked in Rd 1, but insists hamstring fine

Novak Djokovic during his defeat to Matteo Berretini in Doha yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Djokovic shocked in Rd 1, but insists hamstring fine
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic was upset by Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday at the Qatar Open in the Serb’s first match since exiting the Australian Open with a hamstring injury.


Djokovic, 37, ranked No. 7, lost to the Italian for the first time in five career meetings. The Serbian reached the Australian Open semis but retired against Alexander Zverev due to a hamstring injury.


“I was outplayed by a better player today. I wasn’t at my desired level. I didn’t move well, but I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that,” said Djokovic after his defeat.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

novak djokovic qatar open australian open sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK