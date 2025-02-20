Djokovic, 37, ranked No. 7, lost to the Italian for the first time in five career meetings.

Novak Djokovic during his defeat to Matteo Berretini in Doha yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Djokovic shocked in Rd 1, but insists hamstring fine x 00:00

Novak Djokovic was upset by Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday at the Qatar Open in the Serb’s first match since exiting the Australian Open with a hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic, 37, ranked No. 7, lost to the Italian for the first time in five career meetings. The Serbian reached the Australian Open semis but retired against Alexander Zverev due to a hamstring injury.

“I was outplayed by a better player today. I wasn’t at my desired level. I didn’t move well, but I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that,” said Djokovic after his defeat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever