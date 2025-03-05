Ahead of tonight’s blockbuster Round-of-16 clash, PSG manager Enrique hails Liverpool as best team in Europe; Reds boss Slot not afraid of French hosts

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (left) and forward Ousmane Dembele at the Campus PSG ground on Monday

Listen to this article ‘This could have been the final’ x 00:00

While Arne Slot feels that Liverpool have nothing to fear at the Parc des Princes in tonight’s blockbuster Champions League pre-quarterfinal first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain, his opposite number Luis Enrique believes this fixture could well have been the final.

No fear here

“Do we fear PSG? We don’t fear anybody. But I’m impressed by their quality, they are on an upwards curve a bit similar to ours at the moment,” said Slot.

“I don’t think the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid fear opponents. But we definitely respect them. They won so many games in a row and they have so many quality players,” he added.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (left) and Luis Diaz during a practice session at the club’s training ground in Liverpool on Monday. Pics/AFP

Meanwhile, Enrique described this meeting as an occasion more fitting for a final. “I know Liverpool very well, without a doubt they are the team in the best form in Europe. It could have been a Champions League final. We’ll try to do it with our weapons,” said the Spaniard.

Slot’s side take the next step in their bid for a first Champions League crown since 2019 when they face PSG in the last-16 first leg on Wednesday. The six-time European champs lost both their previous visits to PSG, in 1997 and 2018.

Reds in top form

Liverpool have been beaten just four times in all competitions this season and only once in the Champions League. Slot’s men are 13 points clear atop the EPL table as they close in on a record-equalling 20th English title. Liverpool can also win the first trophy of the Slot era when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

Like Liverpool, PSG are have opened up a 13-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table. In the Champions League, they lost to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich and were sent to the play-offs where they demolished Brest 10-0. The second leg will be on March 11.

