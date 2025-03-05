Zane makes it possible for Bombay Scottish

Right from the start, Bombay Scottish pressed high up the pitch, seeking an early breakthrough. However, Ascend International’s well organised defensive unit stood firm, denying their opponents any clear cut opportunities

The victorious Bombay Scottish team with the MSSA boys’ U-10 inter-school football Knock-out Cup yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Riding high on Zane D’Souza’s late strike, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) edged out Ascend International School (BKC) by a narrow 1-0 margin to clinch the MSSA boys’ U-10 inter-school football Knock-out Cup at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Right from the start, Bombay Scottish pressed high up the pitch, seeking an early breakthrough. However, Ascend International’s well organised defensive unit stood firm, denying their opponents any clear cut opportunities. The Mahim outfit thought they had taken the lead when Ivan George found the back of the net in the 10th minute, but the goal was disallowed as he was ruled offside. Thus, the first half ended goalless.

Zane D’Souza

After the break, Bombay Scottish ramped up their offensive play, determined to break the deadlock. They launched a series of attacks, but were continually frustrated by Ascend International’s resolute defence and an inspired performance from goalkeeper Viraj Chopra, who pulled off several crucial

saves to keep his side in the game.

As the clock ticked, the match seemed heading into a tie-breaker, Bombay Scottish found the decisive moment with just three minutes left. Zane, who had been a lively presence throughout the match, capitalised on a defensive lapse from Ascend International. A well placed through ball found him in space and with composure beyond his years, he lobbed the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper Viraj in the top left corner and secured the win.

Bombay Scottish coach Suraj Thummar expressed his relief and joy at his team’s triumph.

“It was a tense match, but I’m extremely proud of the boys. Winning this title means a lot to us, especially considering how difficult our journey was. Both our quarter-final and semi-final matches were won through nerve wracking penalty shootouts, which added the pressure. I’m glad we could secure the final in regulation time,” he said.