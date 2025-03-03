Araujo added to the lead in the 56th and Robert Lewandowski put the icing on the cake in the 60th.

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado (second from right) celebrates his goal against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Barca thrash Sociedad 4-0 to go atop La Liga x 00:00

Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 rout of 10-man Real Sociedad to regain the lead in the La Liga title race.

Barcelona were in control right from the start at the Montjuic stadium, with Gerard Martín scoring in the 25th and Marc Casadó in the 29th.

Araujo added to the lead in the 56th and Robert Lewandowski put the icing on the cake in the 60th.

After the game, Barcelona’s coach Hansi Flick warned his team not to take their foot of the gas in the title race.

“There’s still a long way to go and everything can change quickly. We’ve to keep fighting until the end because we want to win everything we can.” Flick said.

