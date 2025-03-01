Figo, Rivaldo to play Barcelona vs Madrid legends match in Mumbai

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, commonly known as the ‘El Clasico’ is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world.

Luis Figo playing for Real Madrid legends last year. Pic/Getty Images

Football greats Portugal’s Luis Figo, World Cup-winning Brazillian Rivaldo and Spaniard Fernando Morientes will feature in an exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends at Navi Mumbai on April 6.

The “Legends Faceoff” will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the organisers said in a release. While Rivaldo, Figo and Morientes are already confirmed for the game, more superstars are set to be unveiled soon.

