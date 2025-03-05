Deepti Sharma: Our batters need to step up, including me

“It was a chaseable target, and the outfield was pretty good. We lost back-to-back wickets and couldn’t chase it down. Our top four, five need to take initiative, and we repeated the mistakes from the last game. Hope we don’t repeat it in the coming games,” Deepti said

UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma didn’t mince her words after her team suffered a crushing 81-run defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League here on Monday. Chasing a stiff target of 187, UPW never got going, losing four wickets inside the Powerplay and eventually folding for 105 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

“It was a chaseable target, and the outfield was pretty good. We lost back-to-back wickets and couldn’t chase it down. Our top four, five need to take initiative, and we repeated the mistakes from the last game. Hope we don’t repeat it in the coming games,” Deepti said.

“We thought we could chase it down if one batter had batted through. Our middle order needs to improve — we can’t only rely on our bowlers. Our batters need to step up, including myself,” she added.

