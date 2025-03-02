Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises his team’s consistency in FA Cup knockout stages over the years after beating Plymouth Argyle 3-1 to storm into quarter-finals

Man City’s Nico O’Reilly celebrates scoring his second goal v Plymouth. PIC/Getty Images

Teenager Nico O’Reilly’s brace inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Plymouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, after conceding an early goal against the second-tier outfit. Languishing in the Championship relegation zone, Plymouth had stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round after beating top-flight side Brentford in the third round.

Pep Guardiola’s men were in danger of becoming Plymouth’s latest famous scalp when Maksym Talovierov gave the visitors the lead in the first half at the Etihad Stadium. But Manchester-born O’Reilly, making just his sixth start for City, emerged as the unlikely hero with a brace that ensured his troubled team would avoid their lowest moment in a turbulent season. Kevin De Bruyne was also on target for City, who are hoping FA Cup glory can save them from a season without silverware.

Pep Guardiola

As such, Guardiola played up the importance of the FA Cup to his side, dwelling on their past success in the tournament in a bid to coax his charges to go all the way this time after losing last year’s final to Manchester United. “How many times in the last years have we reached the semi-finals? When you play six times in a row in the semis, it’s because it’s important. I’m really proud, I love it,” the Spanish coach said.

He also heaped praise on his opponents who gave them a tough fight. “Big compliments to Plymouth for making our job so difficult. They were incredibly organised. I didn’t take anything for granted, when I saw how well they defended and the problems they created for Liverpool. They’re an incredibly solid team,” Guardiola said.

Plymouth began the game by sitting deep in a bid to frustrate City. Their plan was working perfectly as Guardiola’s team laboured to make headway before falling behind to a 38th-minute sucker punch. Defender Talovierov rose above the flat-footed City defence to meet a corner with a superb header. O’Reilly, 19, then dragged City level on the stroke of half-time when the midfielder met De Bruyne’s pin-point free-kick with a glancing header.

Plymouth finally succumbed in the 76th minute. It was a goal tinged with controversy as O’Reilly appeared to get away with a push on Plymouth’s Jordan Houghton before burying his header from a corner. In stoppage time, Haaland’s shot was saved, but De Bruyne was on hand to secure the victory and send them to the quarter-finals.

