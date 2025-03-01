Manchester Utd boss Amorim defends under-fire skipper Bruno Fernandes

Keane, now a TV pundit, took aim at Fernandes on The Overlap podcast, describing him as ‘not a fighter’ and adding that talent by and of itself shouldn’t be a reason for players to be selected in the team.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim stood up for his team’s skipper Bruno Fernandes ahead of their FA Cup fifth round clash against Fulham, after the midfielder copped flak from United legend Roy Keane over his lack of leadership skills.

Keane, now a TV pundit, took aim at Fernandes on The Overlap podcast, describing him as ‘not a fighter’ and adding that talent by and of itself shouldn’t be a reason for players to be selected in the team.

“I heard about that [Keane’s comments], but I have a different opinion. Bruno is really important for us in the club, especially for me. Everybody has an opinion, but I think my opinion as the coach is more important than Roy Keane, and I think he [Fernandes] is doing things quite well,” said Amorim.

Having had a rough initiation into the Premier League since his arrival with his side languishing in 14th place, Amorim knows that winning the FA Cup will be vital as it will afford him time to mould the side in his image, come the summer break.

With his defence leaking goals and his attack failing to find the back of the net, the Manchester United boss will know that he’ll be up against it facing a dangerous Fulham side that sit ninth in the Premier League table.

