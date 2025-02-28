Garnacho in hot water with Man Utd boss Amorim after substitution drama

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 February,2025 06:02 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Patrick Dorgu’s sending off forced Amorim to send on defender Noussair Mazraoui in place of Garnacho late in the first half at Old Trafford.

A visibly annoyed Alejandro Garnacho during the match against Ipswich. PIC/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim will speak with Alejandro Garnacho after the Manchester United star made an abrupt exit following his controversial substitution in the 3-2 win against Ipswich on Wednesday.


Patrick Dorgu’s sending off forced Amorim to send on defender Noussair Mazraoui in place of Garnacho late in the first half at Old Trafford. The angry 20-year-old Argentine forward headed straight down the touchline to the dressing room rather than sitting on the bench with the rest of the United substitutes. 


Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim


Explaining his decision to take Garnacho off, United’s boss said, “The thinking was we’d play a 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking maybe the only player who has one-on- one pace but I felt the team was OK in the controlling of the game, almost at half-time.” 

Amorim was asked to clarify whether he was unhappy with Garnacho and he responded by mentioning Marcus Rashford, who recently joined Aston Villa on loan after the Portuguese coach lost patience with his attitude. “You are making a connection with Rashford, right? I know. What I’m saying is I’m going to talk obviously with Garnacho about that, so I will talk about that if you want in the next press conference,” he said. 

Ipswich’s Jaden Philogene capitalised on a calamitous mix up between Dorgu and United keeper Andre Onana to open the scoring before Sam Morsy’s own goal and a Matthijs de Ligt effort put United ahead, only for Dorgu’s challenge on Omari Hutchinson to earn a red card, reducing United to 10 men after 43 minutes. 

Ipswich levelled just before the break as Philogene’s cross crept past Onana, but Harry Maguire’s header moments into the second half proved enough for Amorim to collect just his fifth league win with United.

manchester united old trafford argentina sports news football

