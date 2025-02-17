Breaking News
Man United boss Amorim blames players for job cuts at club

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Amorim feels the team’s  performance hasn’t coincided with the amount of money splashed on players’ transfer fees and wages

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim believes his team’s faltering fortunes on the pitch are partly responsible for the job cuts at Old Trafford. 


Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his company came under fire for shedding around a quarter of United’s staff over the summer, with more redundancies planned as they seek to reduce losses that totalled £300 million over the last three years. 


Amorim feels the team’s  performance hasn’t coincided with the amount of money splashed on players’ transfer fees and wages. 


“I think it’s really important for us not to ignore that. People are losing their jobs and the biggest problem is the football team because we spend the money, [but] we are not winning, we are not in Champions League, so the revenues are not the same. I want to say that the first team is responsible,” he said.

