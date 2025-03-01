Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tsitsipas through to Dubai finals

Tsitsipas through to Dubai finals

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Dubai
AFP |

Top

The Greek tennis star did not face a break point as he went through to the 30th final of his career. 

Tsitsipas through to Dubai finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns during his match on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Tsitsipas through to Dubai finals
x
00:00

Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Tallon Griekspoor at the Dubai championships on Friday to set up a final with in-form Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.


Tsitsipas broke Griekspoor to go 5-4 up in the first set and held his serve. The Dutchman was nursing a painful back in the second set, as Tsitsipas won in straight sets. 


Also Read: Duplantis breaks own world record


The Greek tennis star did not face a break point as he went through to the 30th final of his career. 

“I feel extremely happy that I was able to avoid the drama today and play good tennis from the beginning until the end,” said Tsitsipas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Stefanos Tsitsipas dubai sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK