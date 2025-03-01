The Greek tennis star did not face a break point as he went through to the 30th final of his career.

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns during his match on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Tsitsipas through to Dubai finals x 00:00

Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Tallon Griekspoor at the Dubai championships on Friday to set up a final with in-form Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas broke Griekspoor to go 5-4 up in the first set and held his serve. The Dutchman was nursing a painful back in the second set, as Tsitsipas won in straight sets.



“I feel extremely happy that I was able to avoid the drama today and play good tennis from the beginning until the end,” said Tsitsipas.

