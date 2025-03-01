Duplantis breaks own world record

The run-up worked really well and I just did it. It’s always special.
Armand Duplantis
Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis broke his own world record of 6.26 metres on Friday at the All Star Pole Vault in Clermont-Ferrand, France by clearing a height of 6.27 metres.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Asensio fires Villa into QFs
“I came here to do it [break the record]. I put everything in place to do it. The run-up worked really well and I just did it. It’s always special. It’s a crazy feeling every time. It’s like a feeling of euphoria. It’s hard to explain,” said an ecstatic Duplantis.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.