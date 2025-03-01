Duplantis breaks own world record

The run-up worked really well and I just did it. It’s always special.

Armand Duplantis

Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis broke his own world record of 6.26 metres on Friday at the All Star Pole Vault in Clermont-Ferrand, France by clearing a height of 6.27 metres.

“I came here to do it [break the record]. I put everything in place to do it. The run-up worked really well and I just did it. It’s always special. It’s a crazy feeling every time. It’s like a feeling of euphoria. It’s hard to explain,” said an ecstatic Duplantis.

