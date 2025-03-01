Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Duplantis breaks own world record

Duplantis breaks own world record

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  France
AFP |

Top

The run-up worked really well and I just did it. It’s always special.

Duplantis breaks own world record

Armand Duplantis

Listen to this article
Duplantis breaks own world record
x
00:00

Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis broke his own world record of 6.26 metres on Friday at the All Star Pole Vault in Clermont-Ferrand, France by clearing a height of 6.27 metres.


Also Read: Asensio fires Villa into QFs


“I came here to do it [break the record]. I put everything in place to do it. The run-up worked really well and I just did it. It’s always special. It’s a crazy feeling every time. It’s like a feeling of euphoria. It’s hard to explain,” said an ecstatic Duplantis.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK