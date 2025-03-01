Unai Emery’s side were held at bay by the gritty Championship side until deep into the second half of their clash.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Asensio fires Villa into QFs x 00:00

Marco Asensio fired Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarter-finals as the Spanish forward struck twice in a 2-0 win against Cardiff on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unai Emery’s side were held at bay by the gritty Championship side until deep into the second half of their clash.

Also Read: Karun Nair’s unbeaten 132 puts Vidarbha in command v Kerala

Asensio, who arrived in January from Paris Saint-Germain, has scored four times in six games with Emery admitting that the ex-Madrid forward has given his team a cutting edge in the final third.

“We needed Asensio. Before his arrival, we were creating chances, but were not clinical,” the Villa boss said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever