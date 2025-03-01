Asensio fires Villa into QFs

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Unai Emery’s side were held at bay by the gritty Championship side until deep into the second half of their clash.

Representation pic

Marco Asensio fired Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarter-finals as the Spanish forward struck twice in a 2-0 win against Cardiff on Friday. 


Unai Emery’s side were held at bay by the gritty Championship side until deep into the second half of their clash.


Asensio, who arrived in January from Paris Saint-Germain, has scored four times in six games with Emery admitting that the ex-Madrid forward has given his team a cutting edge in the final third.

“We needed Asensio. Before his arrival, we were creating chances, but were not clinical,” the Villa boss said.

