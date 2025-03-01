Nair’s fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season — and ninth overall including the five tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy — gave Vidarbha the bragging rights and also put one hand on the Ranji Trophy with a third title win in horizon.

Vidarbha’s Karun Nair celebrates his century against Kerala in Nagpur on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article Karun Nair’s unbeaten 132 puts Vidarbha in command v Kerala x 00:00

Karun Nair made the most of a reprieve to pile up an unbeaten 132 and power Vidarbha to a position of command with an overall lead of 286 runs at stumps on Day Four of their Ranji Trophy final here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nair’s fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season — and ninth overall including the five tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy — gave Vidarbha the bragging rights and also put one hand on the Ranji Trophy with a third title win in horizon.

Also Read: India look to fix sour Kiwi taste

Vidarbha now have the summit clash of the 90th Ranji Trophy completely in their control after Nair’s 280-ball 132 not out helped them extend their first-innings lead of 37 runs to an overall 286 with only one day’s play left in the contest.

But the biggest moment arrived in the 19th over when Kerala’s Akshay Chandran spilled a regulation grab at the first slip off Eden Apple Tom when Nair was on 31.

Danish Malewar also shone for the hosts Vidarbha following up his first-innings’ 153 with another resolute knock of 73.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 379 & 249-4 (K Nair 132 not out, D Malewar 73; A Chandran 1-29) v Kerala 342 (S Baby 98, A Sarwate 79; D Nalkande 3-52)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever