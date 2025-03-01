Breaking News
Karun Nair’s unbeaten 132 puts Vidarbha in command v Kerala

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Nagpur
Nair’s fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season — and ninth overall including the five tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy — gave Vidarbha the bragging rights and also put one hand on the Ranji Trophy with a third title win in horizon. 

Vidarbha’s Karun Nair celebrates his century against Kerala in Nagpur on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Karun Nair made the most of a reprieve to pile up an unbeaten 132 and power Vidarbha to a position of command with an overall lead of 286 runs at stumps on Day Four of their Ranji Trophy final here on Saturday. 


Nair’s fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season — and ninth overall including the five tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy — gave Vidarbha the bragging rights and also put one hand on the Ranji Trophy with a third title win in horizon. 


Vidarbha now have the summit clash of the 90th Ranji Trophy completely in their control after Nair’s 280-ball 132 not out helped them extend their first-innings lead of 37 runs to an overall 286 with only one day’s play left in the contest. 

But the biggest moment arrived in the 19th over when Kerala’s Akshay Chandran spilled a regulation grab at the first slip off Eden Apple Tom when Nair was on 31. 
Danish Malewar also shone for the hosts Vidarbha following up his first-innings’ 153 with another resolute knock of 73.  

Brief scores
Vidarbha 379 & 249-4 (K Nair 132 not out, D Malewar 73; A Chandran 1-29) v Kerala 342 (S Baby 98, A Sarwate 79;  D Nalkande 3-52)

