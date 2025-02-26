Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Malewar’s unbeaten ton, Nair’s 86 take Vidarbha to 254-4

Updated on: 27 February,2025 06:34 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Having toiled for a breakthrough for nearly 68 overs, Kerala opted for a late second new ball in the 82nd over

Vidarbha’s Danish Malewar celebrates his century yesterday. Pic/PTI

A horrible mix-up between Karun Nair (86) and Danish Malewar (138 not out) denied the former a deserving century but their much needed resistance took Vidarbha to a formidable 254-4 at stumps on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala here on Wednesday. Nair and Malewar led a strong fightback for the hosts at the VCA Stadium after Kerala seamers struck early thrice to leave Vidarbha struggling at 24 for three.


The pair put on a resolute 215-run stand for the fourth wicket consuming as many as 414 deliveries across the three sessions, mixing caution with aggression to give Vidarbha a strong footing in the summit clash. But it ended abruptly against the flow of the game, when both Nair and Malewar went for a non-existent run which ended up in the dismissal of the former, 14 runs short of a deserving century. 


Having toiled for a breakthrough for nearly 68 overs, Kerala opted for a late second new ball in the 82nd over. Malewar, 21, coming in at the coveted No. 4 slot, gave a fine example of himself producing his best knock till date, reaching 138 not out off 259 balls for his second first-class century in his maiden season.


But it all began on a nervous note for the hosts Vidarbha on a green-top wicket as the Kerala seamers tested the opposition batters to the hilt. MD Nidheesh (2-33) deserved full marks for finding the right lengths early on with the new ball as the fresh grass provided movement off the surface as well as swing, resulting in three wickets for Kerala.

Brief scores
Vidarbha 254-4 (D Malewar 138*, K Nair 86; M Nidheesh 2-33) v Kerala 

