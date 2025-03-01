Another Medvedev meltdown!

World No.6 Daniil accuses umpire of double standards when warned over unsportsmanlike behaviour after seeing four match points slip away against Tallon Griekspoor

An animated Daniil Medvedev argues with the umpire after losing his quarter-final match against Tallon Griekspoor on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Dubai Championships on Thursday, squandering four match points before losing a bad-tempered quarter-final to Tallon Griekspoor of The Netherlands. The 47th-ranked Dutchman came through 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 as the World No.6 imploded. Medvedev, the 2023 champion in Dubai, was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour after seeing match points slip away in the second set. It is not known what Medvedev said to invoke the violation.

Hits out at ump

As his frustration boiled over, he accused umpire Adel Nour of applying “double standards” with Russian players. Nour hit back, telling Medvedev that he treats all players in the same way, regardless of nationality before brushing away the top seed’s complaints. Medvedev’s previous meltdown occured at the Australian Open when he broke a net-camera in frustration during his first-round match.

Griekspoor kept his cool in the deciding set, taking victory on a fourth match point of his own. Medvedev refused to shake hands with Nour at the end of the tie. The 28-year-old Griekspoor, who saved three match points to see off Roman Safiullin in the first round and then overcame defending champion Ugo Humbert, will face Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

Griekspoor’s delight

“I’m super happy with this win,” said Griekspoor. “Daniil is an unbelievable player, an unbelievable competitor. He’s been at the top of the rankings for so many years, so I’m very pleased with this win. I was a little bit lucky when I was down on match point, and in the second set tie-break,” he added.

Despite his outburst, Medvedev was gracious in defeat. “I think he [Griekspoor] started playing better at some moments. I do think he got lucky with some shots but that’s tennis. I played good shots at the right moments, but he made it happen for him today. He deserved it [the win],” the Russian stated.

