Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP

Russian Daniil Medvedev was on Saturday fined $76,000 over his behaviour at the Australian Open, where he destroyed a net camera, threw his racquet and skipped a post-match press conference.

The World No. 5 was penalised $10,000 for a meltdown during his five-set first-round win over Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej. He faced an even bigger penalty — $66,000 — over his antics in the next round where he crashed out.

