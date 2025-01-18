Breaking News
Updated on: 19 January,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

The World No. 5 was penalised $10,000 for a meltdown during his five-set first-round win over Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej. He faced an even bigger penalty — $66,000 — over his antics in the next round where he crashed out

Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP

Russian Daniil Medvedev was on Saturday fined $76,000 over his behaviour at the Australian Open, where he destroyed a net camera, threw his racquet and skipped a post-match press conference. 


The World No. 5 was penalised $10,000 for a meltdown during his five-set first-round win over Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej. He faced an even bigger penalty — $66,000 — over his antics in the next round where he crashed out.


