Massive Ajith Kumar cut-out collapses in Tirunelveli; bystanders run for safety

Updated on: 07 April,2025 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A towering cut-out of Ajith Kumar collapsed at a theatre in Tirunelveli, causing panic among bystanders. The actor has previously advised fans to avoid lavish celebrations and focus on their personal lives and well-being

Ajith Kumar

Banners and cut-outs of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar have been going up across Tamil Nadu in anticipation of his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. However, a massive cut-out of the actor placed outside a theatre in Tirunelveli collapsed recently, triggering panic among bystanders who scrambled to avoid injury. The cut-out was reportedly over 250 feet tall.


Ajith Kumar cut-out collapses


On April 6, ahead of the film’s release on Thursday, fans of Ajith gathered at the PSS Multiplex in Tirunelveli to celebrate and prepare for the big day. As part of their celebrations, they installed the towering cut-out on the theatre's wall. Unfortunately, the structure collapsed soon after, crashing to the ground.


Despite their enthusiasm, Ajith Kumar has consistently discouraged his fans from spending money on extravagant celebrations. Instead, he has urged them to invest in their families and well-being. In a past message to his fans, he said:

“Watch films, enjoy — everything is fine. But 'Ajith vaazhga, Vijay vaazhga'... when are you going to live your life? I’m grateful for the love you’ve shown me, but please look after your own life. I’ll be truly happy when I know that my fans are doing well, are kind to my peers and co-stars, and speak positively of others.”

Good Bad Ugly trailer 

Arjun Das then tells Ajith Kumar on call ,”AK sir, I just pulled out your history and took a look at it. I heard you are a big villain. But in my game, I am your villain.”

Trisha is seen telling actor Prabhu, ”He (Ajith Kumar) was the one who pushed my father onto the road.”

It is then that Ajith is seen uttering his first dialogue in the trailer which also sets the tone for the film with an understanding of his character. Ajith says, “I gave up smoking for my sake, I gave up drinking for my wife’s sake and I gave up violence for my son’s sake. But if my son is at risk, I would have to go back to what I have given up, wouldn’t I?”

The trailer shows some really explosive action sequences involving both Ajith and Arjun Das. The film has a lot of stylised action sequences, glittery outfit, punchy dialogues. It looks like the perfect mass actioner film that one can enjoy on the big screen. 

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly had promised to be a fun ride bringing to the audience a different side of Ajith. The teaser reflects of this promise made by the makers .The trailer of Good Bad Ugly sees Ajith in a fun and fashionable avatar. In fact, he seems to have three different shades to his characters. 

Music for the film is by National Award-winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

The film will be released in theatres on April 10. 

