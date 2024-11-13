ATP Finals: Medvedev bounces back with win over Minaur in second group stage match

In his clash against De Minaur, he did not face any break point and struck 24 winners as compared to his opponent's 10

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a return to Australia's Alex De Minaur during their match at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin. Pic/AFP

Russian star Daniil Medvedev produced a measured performance to outdo Australian Alex de Minaur at the ongoing ATP Finals men's singles competition on Tuesday.

The fourth-seed defeated Medvedev by 6-2, 6-4 in the group stage match. The 2020 ATP Finals champion had all answers to Alex's shots and improved his tally against him to seven wins and three losses.

In his clash against De Minaur, he did not face any break point and struck 24 winners as compared to his opponent's 10.

"I went into this match blocking the noise, even from myself," said Medvedev, accordint to ATP website.

"I really did not care what was happening on the court, I just tried to play, and it was a good feeling. Sometimes it is good to block it [the noise], and I did that well today."

"After the last match (a loss to Taylor Fritz), I was too tired mentally to fight the way I usually do. So I went into the match, just trying to hit some shots, even thinking about next year. What is going to work well today and what is not. It worked well, so I am okay with it," he concluded.

The loss gives a huge blow to De Minaur's hopes of reaching the knockouts on his debut at the ATP Finals. The 25-year-old will be facing Fritz in his final group-stage match and has lost both of his matches so far.

German Alexander Zverev started off his pursuit for a third ATP Finals trophy as he kickstarted his campaign in Turin, defeating Andrey Rublev on Tuesday morning.

The second-seed defeated Rublev 6-4, 6-4 to open his account in the season-concluding tournament at Turin in the John Newcombe Group. This is also his tour-leading 67th win of 2024. Zverev is a 2018 and 2021 champion and he stood firm in face of some fine tennis played by Rublev to get his win in 72 minutes.

"I thought it was a very solid match from my end," said Zverev as quoted by ATP website, who improved to 15-9 at the ATP Finals.

"Against anyone here, you have to play your best to have a chance, you have to be solid and mentally strong. I feel like I did that today, I felt like I used my chances quite well and I am obviously happy with this win," he added.

Djokovic became the first player to beat the 'Big Three', Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the ATP Finals 2019. The 2024 season marks the first time since 2001 that none of these aforementioned legends are playing the tournament.

"I think the attention went to Carlos [Alcaraz] and Jannik [Sinner] all year long," Zverev said.

"They deserve it, they won two Grand Slams each."

"It is normal in sports, at some point everybody retires, new players come along. We have a great group of guys leading with Jannik and Carlos. I think they had a better year, even though I'm No. 2 in the world. The benchmark is those two guys," he concluded his point.

After improving his Head-to-Head record with Rublev to seven wins and three losses, Zverev will continue his trophy hunt against Casper Ruud, who had early defeated third-seed and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in an upset in the John Newcombe Group.

