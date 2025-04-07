Piyush Goyal wished the countrymen on Ram Navami, saying may the blessings of Lord Shri Ram remain on everyone... May this country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, progress further...

Piyush Goyal. Pic/PTI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that India will become a developed and prosperous nation while emerging as the power of the entire world.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of the Ram Navami Celebration, Piyush Goyal said, "I have complete faith that India will become a developed and prosperous nation emerging as the power of the entire world."

Earlier on Sunday, Piyush Goyal wished the countrymen on the occasion while speaking to reporters.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram remain on everyone... May this country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, progress further... 'Nation First' is the core principle of BJP," reported ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship Goddess Durga. They also performed Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which was a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

(With inputs from ANI)