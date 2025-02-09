Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticised states demanding central funds in proportion to their tax contributions, calling it "petty thinking" and reaffirming the Modi government's focus on developing the Northeast and eastern India.

File Pic

Listen to this article States seeking central funds based on tax share show ‘petty thinking', says Piyush Goyal x 00:00

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has criticised the demand made by certain states for central funds in proportion to their tax contributions, terming it as "petty thinking" and "unfortunate."

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the 'Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2025', an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the ‘Students Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL)’ initiative, Goyal emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly believes the country’s progress is tied to the development of the northeastern and eastern states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

According to PTI, the minister highlighted that over the past 11 years, the Modi government’s focus on these regions has been unwavering, likening it to the singular determination of Arjuna from the Mahabharata. "It is unfortunate that some states and leaders, particularly those in the previous Maharashtra government, calculated Mumbai and Maharashtra’s tax contributions and demanded that they receive the same amount in return," said Goyal. He was seemingly referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, which was in power for two-and-a-half years before the BJP-led administration took over.

Goyal also pointed out that similar demands have been raised by states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, arguing that they should receive central funds equivalent to their tax contributions. "There can be no greater petty thinking than this. There can be nothing more unfortunate," he remarked.

According to PTI reports, the minister reassured that the present BJP-led government in Maharashtra remains committed to fostering development in the Northeast and ensuring balanced national growth. He asserted that the Modi administration has consistently prioritised the Northeast, adhering to its "Act East" and "Look East" policies.

Under the Modi government, substantial efforts have been made to enhance connectivity in the Northeast, Goyal noted. He stated that state capitals in the region are being linked by railway networks, and an extensive system of highways is under construction.

The Union Minister also underscored the Prime Minister’s personal commitment to the region, revealing that Modi has visited the Northeast more than 65 times. He urged citizens to explore the Northeast to experience its natural beauty and diverse culture.

(With inputs from PTI)