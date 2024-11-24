Maharashtra elections 2024 | People of Maharashtra rejected politics of appeasement: Piyush Goyal after Mahayuti victory

Piyush Goyal also noted that the people of Maharashtra have rejected the politics of appeasement of the Congress party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Piyush Goyal. File pic

Union Minister Piyush Goyal termed Mahayuti's win in Maharashtra a 'good message' to accelerate the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developed India 2047, adding that the people in Maharashtra supported the good work done by PM Modi. Piyush Goyal also noted that the people of Maharashtra have rejected the politics of appeasement of the Congress party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"Once again, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP-Mahayuti has achieved a resounding victory. This victory is a good message to accelerate the goal of Prime Minister Modi's developed India 2047, to further advance the development of Maharashtra," Piyush Goyal told ANI. He further highlighted that the victory reflected the people have supported the good work done by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar. "I thank all the voters," he added.

Notably, the ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly poll. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum. The BJP has won 132 seats; Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats. The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined celebrations at BJP headquarters following the party-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections and said the people of the state have defeated "negative and parivarvad politics." Addressing party members in the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said it is difficult for Congress to win elections on its own.

"Congress has now become a parasitic party, increasingly difficult for it to form a government on its own. Congress not only sinks its boat but also the boats of its allies. Today we have seen the same thing in Maharashtra also," he said.

