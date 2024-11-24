Despite the buzz around 33 per cent reservation, only 7.6 per cent of Maharashtra’s MLAs are women, many riding on family legacies

BJP leader Manisha Choudhari after winning the poll. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Women missing in action x 00:00

While political parties discuss 33 per cent reservation for women, the Maharashtra Assembly continues to see low female representation, with women making up less than 8 per cent of MLAs this time. Despite major parties fielding around 50 women candidates in the recent elections, only 22 secured victories—one less than in 2019. Notably, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP failed to elect even a single woman MLA, while the BJP has 15 women MLAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mumbai, out of five women MLAs, four contested again. Vidya Thakur and Manisha Choudhari, both 63-year-old BJP veterans, scored hat tricks by winning the Goregaon and Dahisar constituencies for the third consecutive time. However, Bharti Lavekar of the BJP lost in Versova, and Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav was defeated by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Byculla. Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, won her debut election, while Dr Jyoti Gaikwad, sister of MP Varsha Gaikwad, reclaimed Dharavi. Jyoti, who recently reverted to her maiden name Gaikwad from Girigosavi, continues her family's political legacy.

Across the state, the trend remains similar. Out of 288 seats, only 22 (7.6 per cent) were won by women, many of whom are relatives of established politicians. Alongside Sana Malik, MP Ashok Chavan’s daughter Shreejaya Chavan won her electoral debut from Bhokar, the family’s traditional seat. Ranjanatai (Sanjana) Jadhav, wife of Harshavardhan Jadhav and daughter-in-law of BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, won from Kannad as a Shiv Sena candidate. Meanwhile, Sulbha Gaikwad, wife of jailed BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, won from Kalyan East. Several prominent women candidates faced setbacks. Manisha Waikar, wife of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar, lost in Jogeshwari. Rohini Khadse, daughter of senior leader Eknath Khadse, was defeated in Muktainagar. Bhagyashree Atram of NCP-SP lost to her father and minister Dharmarao Atram in Aheri. Similarly, Asha Shinde, wife of Peasants and Workers Party MLA Shyamsundar Shinde, lost in Loha, Nanded.

In Deolali (Nashik district), Shiv Sena’s Rajashri Ahirrao triumphed over Saroj Ahire of the NCP, despite both being from the same alliance. Sneha Dube Pandit pulled off a major upset in Vasai by defeating six-time MLA Hitendra Thakur. The underrepresentation of women MLAs reflects the lack of women candidates—fewer than 8 per cent of the total contestants.

According to the ECI, only 363 women contested out of 4,136 candidates. Among major parties, the BJP fielded 17 women out of 147 candidates, Congress fielded 7 out of 101, Shiv Sena 7 out of 81, and Shiv Sena (UBT) 10 out of 95. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded 5 women out of 59, while the NCP-SP gave tickets to 11 women out of 86.