Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra elections 2024 What a win BJP

Maharashtra elections 2024: What a win, BJP!

Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Top

Appeasement rebuffed, landslide win shows it was Oppn trying to divide, say victors and supporters

Maharashtra elections 2024: What a win, BJP!

(From left) Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (Shinde); Amin Patel, Congress; Niranjan Shetty, BJP; Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP

Listen to this article
Maharashtra elections 2024: What a win, BJP!
x
00:00

As reactions fly in thick ‘n’ fast, allies and adversaries say their piece about the maha battle that saw a maha win for the Mahayuti. Niranjan Shetty, chief spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai said, “It is obvious that the people have chosen good and stable governance.


The BJP had been accused of playing the communal card. Sentences like: ‘batenge toh katenge’ were cherry-picked from a 45-minute address about development. The BJP’s philosophy is to bring everybody together and unite them. The Mughal emperors wanted to divide us. This time, it was the Opposition trying to divide us on lines of caste and religion, which the people rejected.”


Dhrutiman Joshi
Dhrutiman Joshi


Swadesh Khetawat, vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Konkan Pranth claimed, “People gave voice to what they were feeling, feelings that had been suppressed.  That is the crux. When there is an atmosphere that is designed to make a Hindu feel fearful or hesitant to say he is a Hindu and he goes to a temple, somewhere those repressed feelings are going to find expression. Here, it was at the ballot box.”

Grassroots RSS worker Dhrutiman Joshi said, “The RSS worked hard on the ground to mobilise some lethargic voters to get out of their homes and vote. The RSS did not tell them who to vote for but to go out and vote. While on the ground I sensed that people were against the appeasement policies of Uddhav Thackeray. There was huge anger. They also disagreed with Rahul Gandhi’s bid of divisive caste politics.”

Victorious Congress leader Amin Patel from Mumbadevi stated he wanted to, “thank every voter, though the overall results of the party were not up to expectations.” For Shinde Sena’s Shaina NC who lost from the Mumbadevi constituency, “This mandate makes it clear that the Mahayuti is here to stay. People have accepted a model of good governance. I think vote bank and appeasement politics resonate with some, which is a sad fact. This is till people realise that development will impact and change lives.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), though not contesting directly Mumbai working president of AAP Ruben Mascarenhas stated, “The AAP was working to defeat the BJP’s tyranny, corruption and politics of hate in Maharashtra. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. We fought the good fight.  There is certainly a need for greater introspection. It will be back to the drawing board for us.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mahayuti bharatiya janata party Shiv Sena nationalist congress party devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde ajit pawar Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra Election 2024 mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK