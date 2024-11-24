Breaking News
Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

A mere 0.71 per cent voters choose this option; highest in Anushakti Nagar (3,884)

As the Maharashtra state assembly election results are out, only 0.71 per cent votes have been secured to none of the above candidates.


According to the Election commission of India, None Of The Above (NOTA) was introduced in 2013, the voter who doesn’t wish to cast its vote for the candidate can vote for NOTA on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).


Highest NOTA votes were seen in Anushakti Nagar which is 3,884, while in Mulund constituency also 3,834 voters opted to vote for NOTA. In 2019 in Anushakti Nagar, NOTA had secured 2,290 votes while Worli had secured 6,305 votes.


Actor Ajaz Khan who was contesting from the Versova constituency has failed to beat NOTA, he has secured 155 votes while the NOTA has secured 1,298 votes in the constituency.

Vote share of parties in 2024 assembly election

BJP 26.77 %
Shiv Sena (Shinde) 12.38%
NCP (AP) 9.01%
NCP (SP) 11.28%
Shiv Sena (UBT)  9.96 %
Congress  12.42 %
MNS 1.55%
NOTA 0.72% 
Other 15.91%
Mahayuti  48.16 % 
MVA 33.66% 

How many voters opted for it

Andheri East
2,346

Andheri West 
1,822

Bhandup West
2,406

Borivli
3,637

Byculla
1,581

Chandivali
2,247

Chembur
2,018

Anushakti Nagar 
3,884

Colaba
1,993

Chinchpokli
2,313

