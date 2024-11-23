It was a Game of Thrones, and Congress heavyweights were some of the biggest losers

Big winners

>> The Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has managed to retain Kamthi seat, which is considered as stronghold of the saffron party. He has won the seat by more than 40,000 votes against Congress candidate Suresh Bhoyar.

>> The National Vice President Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Pravin Datke won Nagpur Central against Congress leader Bunty Baba Shelke by 11,632 votes.

>> Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh has managed to retain his Bhiwandi East seat in this election. He won the seat by 52,015 votes.

>> BJP candidate Narendra Mehta has won Mira Bhayandar by dethroning Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain by more than 60,433 votes.

>> Shirdi MLA Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil managed to retain his seat in this assembly polls. Other winning candidates include Dhananjay Munde (Mahayuti) from Beed, Nilesh Rane (Shiv Sena) from Kudal, Vinod Bhiva Nikole (MVA) from Dahanu and others.

>> A 38-year-old law graduate Sneha Dube Pandit, who fought an election for the first time, has successfully decimated BVA supremo Hitendra Thakur in Vasai constituency which the latter had been winning since the last three decades.

>> Shiv Sena candidate Pratap Sarnaik has won the Ovala-Majhiwada seat against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Narendra Manera by 1,08,158 votes.

Big losers

>> 78-year-old Prithviraj Chavan, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, has been decimated by BJP’s Atul Bhosale in Karad South constituency.

>> The winning streak of 71-year-old Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner seat for the ninth time has been halted this time, as Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Amol Khatal has defeated the Congress heavyweight.

>> The sitting MLA from Nalasopara, Kshitij Thakur, suffered a crushing defeat by 36,875 votes at the hand of BJP candidate Rajan Naik.

>> BVA’s MLA from Boisar constituency Rajesh Patil also lost the election by more than 44,000 votes at the hands of Shiv Sena leader Vilas Tare.

>> Yashomati Thakur also lost the Teosa constituency at the hand of BJP candidate Rajesh Wankhede.