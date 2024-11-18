Maharashtra elections 2024: In Vasai, BJP seeks to dethrone BVA MLA of three decades

Water supply, better roads, and job creation dominate the discourse in the Vasai electoral battle

Hitendra Thakur with his supporters. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Opposition has been trying its best to wrest power in the Vasai Assembly constituency where sitting MLA and regional Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) supremo Hitendra Thakur has built a strong network of supporters in last three decades.

BJP candidate Sneha Dube Pandit has been hoping to dethrone the sitting MLA. She has been appealing to the electorate to ‘vote for change’ in Vasai, citing various issues including the water crisis, crumbling infrastructures such as hospitals, roads, no Metro, education, and tribal apathy.

The 38-year-old leader is the daughter of tribal activist Vivek Pandit. She said she is “Vasai chi mulgi” (daughter of Vasai) and someone who knows all the issues local residents are facing.

However, Thakur said that people have been voting him to power for years due to the ‘developmental’ work in his constituency. The 63-year-old Thakur, popularly known as Appa, is pleased to be called a “dabangg” politician but asserts, nobody can accuse me of doing politics in the name of religion.

Hitendra Thakur, BVA

Why do you think the people will vote you back?

My voters are happy because I have been meeting them regularly. A few of them said that they need wider roads. I have told them you give me the area, and I will get funds to improve the infrastructure.

If voted back to power, what will you develop?

A total of seven projects related to bridges have been approved. Also, we will get approval from the Indian Railway for four rail-over bridges (ROBs). We have got funds approved from MMRDA. People in the constituency face a lot of difficulties travelling on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, where traffic jams are a major concern due to white-topping work.

Corporation election has been pending for years?

We have been facing a lot of difficulties because if the gutter is not cleaned or garbage is not removed, people blame the local MLA. Local residents are increasingly turning to us with every small issue.

How confident are you that you will win the election?

I am confident because I believe in the work I’ve done.

What do you have to say about the vote polarisation trick ahead of elections?

I have never resorted to polarising voters. Unlike others, I don’t believe in dividing people.

Sneha Dube Pandit, BJP

How difficult is it for you to give a tough fight to the sitting MLA?

There has been a single-party rule in Vasai for the last 30 years. People are now fed up with the sitting MLA and desperately want change.

What is your core agenda on which you have been appealing to voters?

People have been ignored for even basic needs like potable water, healthcare, roads, education, etc. Those who are sick prefer going to Mumbai for better treatment because the VVCMC has failed to provide better health care. Every monsoon people face waterlogging. We will work to resolve the electricity crisis so that an IT park can be made in Vasai. This will generate employment for youth. We will also try to develop ecotourism .

You have planned to rid Vasai of tanker mafia?

PM Modi has released funds for water connections to all houses, but people are still suffering. We will definitely make Vasai a tanker-free city.

Why do you think people will vote for you?

I am a true Vasaikar, who knows the ins and outs. The sitting MLA is not from Vasai. I will carry forward the legacy of my father, who did develop Vasai in 2009.