With Aaditya Thackeray, Milind Deora, and MNS’s Sandeep Deshpande in fray, Worli’s poll battle is set to steal the spotlight

As Maharashtra gears up for Assembly elections, all eyes are on the high-stakes Worli constituency. Aaditya Thackeray, the sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, aims to retain his seat, but faces tough competition from Milind Deora, a former MP now aligned with the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Also contesting is MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande, a former BMC corporator and Raj Thackeray ally.

Worli is a microcosm of varied demographics, comprising affluent neighbourhoods, middle-class residential areas, slum settlements, and traditional Koliwada fishing community.

Aaditya Thackeray is confident of victory…

What has Aaditya Thackeray achieved in Worli? Potdar Hospital still lacks an ICU and equipment. Around 8–10 SRA projects are stalled, leaving residents without promised rents. The expansion of Ganpatrao Patil Marg is stuck, causing traffic jams. In Worli Koliwada, even ambulances and fire trucks struggle to navigate during emergencies.



How do you plan to tackle the pollution issue?

As a public representative, my top priority will be to protect open spaces, green areas, and gardens in my constituency. We will implement initiatives aimed at mitigating climate change, such as tree plantations and other sustainable actions.



What initiatives or changes do you plan to bring to the constituency if elected?

Within 100 days, I’ll ensure Podar Hospital is fully operational, restart stalled SRA projects, and build a parallel road in Worli Koliwada. A special Development Control Regulation will be introduced for Dharavi, BDD chawl issues will be prioritised, and PWD funds will be used to repair dilapidated police camp buildings.



You are facing two strong political contenders...

Unlike them, who are known for their fathers’ names, I am recognised for my work for the people. As a true representative, I am always accessible and ready to serve the community—this is my biggest strength, and why I believe people will vote for me.

How do you view this triangular fight?

This isn’t just a triangular fight; all candidates deserve equal respect. We’re all here to serve and win voters’ trust. However, those contesting should step away from cushioned positions like a Rajya Sabha seat. Resign first—relying on such cushioning suggests a lack of seriousness.



Rival parties are saying Aaditya Thackeray was not active in his constituency...

If that were true, they wouldn’t need so many rallies. People know what I’ve achieved—delivering the 25-year-stalled BDD project, reviving slum rehabilitation schemes stuck for 17-18 years, and supporting chawls with redevelopment. We’ll prevent the Shinde government’s plan to turn Worli Koliwada into a slum cluster. Our work is visible, and we remain actively engaged with the community, including high-rise residents.



What are the key issues you plan to address if re-elected?

I took up the challenge in Worli because it reflects the diversity of India, with people from all backgrounds coming here to pursue their dreams. Over the past five years, we’ve improved footpaths, expanded open spaces, and worked on housing initiatives across slums, chawls, Koliwadas, and high-rises. Worli is evolving rapidly, and I have more plans for its future.

What are two issues you successfully addressed in Worli and two you couldn’t?

The first success was enhancing pedestrian connectivity and transforming neglected spaces into active public areas. We also addressed housing issues, assisting in the revamp of 100-year-old buildings. The BDD Chawl project stalled for 25 years, was revived under our term, with one tower ready for handover soon. Several stuck SRA projects also progressed. However, we couldn’t complete an integrated traffic management plan due to delays in the Worli-Sewri connector, now only 57 per cent complete. Housing remains a challenge, and we plan to introduce a medical concierge for senior citizens, linking GPs to households via WhatsApp.

What led you to contest in this assembly election?

My relationship with this area and its people is like a family bond. South Mumbai is both my Janma Bhoomi (birthplace) and Karma Bhoomi (workplace). I am always happy to serve, whether in power or out of power.



Aaditya Thackeray said you should have resigned as Rajya Sabha MP first...

Aaditya is a young man. To get him elected here, they had to displace two local Worli MLAs. Outsiders shouldn’t be advising others.



What are the three most pressing issues in Worli that you will address?

First, to avoid making false promises and focus on genuinely helping people. Second, addressing redevelopment issues, which are significant in Mumbai and Worli. Lastly, to ensure the city’s and the state move forward.



What about the issues of the Koli community?

Whatever the Koli community decides, we will support them. If they want to preserve Worli Koliwada as a Gaothan (traditional village), we are here to assist them in any way. Regarding cluster development in Koliwada, it has been alleged that the Eknath Shinde government is prioritising developers under the guise of development.

The Opposition is using fear tactics, like claiming the racecourse will become a tower—something that hasn’t happened. They’ve used fear to block projects like Vadhavan Port, delayed Navi Mumbai airport and Metro by four years. Fear works short-term, but hope is stronger, and lies don’t last.

If you come to power, what will be your first line of action?

My first line of action will be to stay accessible to the people, whether I’m in power, out of power, in Parliament, or in the Assembly. My commitment to the people of South Mumbai remains constant.



What would your solution be to the traffic mess?

To address Mumbai’s traffic issues, we need efficient public transportation that encourages car users to switch. That’s the real solution; other ideas are impractical. We need a world-class Metro system where even those who typically drive cars prefer public transit. That’s how it works in cities like London and New York—where even the wealthy rely on public transportation.



Any plans to give Worlikars open and recreational spaces?

We’re working on building one of the largest parks in the country at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, similar to Central Park. Aaditya Thackeray is opposing it because he failed to renew the lease and is now blocking progress.